Zimbabwe: Demolished Melfort Stands Sellers Appear in Court

Directors of East Wind Trust and Vitadge Properties (Pvt) Limited, Rodgers Pote and Arther Chidenhe today appeared in court on allegations of illegally parcelling of stands at Melfort Farm on a piece of land owned by Goromonzi Rural District Council between September last year and July this year.

Pote and Chidenhe were not asked to plead to the charges when they appeared before Goromonzi Magistrate Mrs Shelly Zvenyika charged with fraud.

Mrs Zvenyika remanded the two to September 27 on $20 000 bail each.

Pote and Chidenhe are alleged to have prejudiced Goromonzi RDC of more than US$65 000.

Kelvin Mutsvairo, Lincoln Matare, Munashe Mushonga, Peter Mubare and Trymore Ernesto are trustees in East Wind Trust which was behind the alleged parcelling of stands.