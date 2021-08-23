Zimbabwe: Zim-State of Palestine Relations Deeply Strong

The Ambassador of the State of Palestine Tamer Almassri has said the relationship between his country and Zimbabwe is deeply strong dating back to the liberation struggle.

In an interview, Ambassador Almassri said the two countries worked together during Zimbabwe's liberation struggle and since then, the relationship has deepened over the years.

"The Palestinian and Zimbabwean relations are deeply strong because it started before the independence of Zimbabwe.

"We worked together struggling against colonialism in Zimbabwe and after independence in 1980. We have worked together in many areas. We received strong support from Zimbabwe after 1980 in the form of comrades and colleagues," said Ambassador Almassri.

He said Palestine believed in the cause of the people of Zimbabwe and in turn, Zimbabwe believes in the Palestinian cause, thereby strengthening the two countries' cooperation.

"Our mission here is now to activate these agreements and to sign more agreements to bring the two countries together in cooperation on only in political consultation but in economics, education, health and agriculture," he said.