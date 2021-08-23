Namibia: Zim Emerging Team Whitewashed in Namibia

THE Zimbabwe Emerging cricket team are set to return home empty-handed following a disappointing tour of Namibia where they lost all six limited overs games to the hosts.

It has been a difficult two weeks for Prosper Utseya's men, who lost the T20 series 3-0, before suffering another whitewash, in the three one-day games that concluded on Sunday at the Wanderers in Windhoek.

The Namibian Eagles were using the series as part of their ICC Men's T20 World Cup and had hoped to get good final preparation against the Zimbabwean opponents.

But the 157-run win on Sunday was a true reflection of the lop-sided nature of the engagements with the ill-prepared visitors during the series.

The hosts signed off in style when they raked up a big total of 367 for eight wickets in the final match before dismantling the Zimbabweans for 210 runs in 37.3 overs.

There were fifties for Brian Mudzinganyama and Carl Mumba in the final match but it was not enough for Zimbabwe, who experienced a middle order collapse, in the hefty chase.

Namibia's Nicol Loftie-Eaton was named player of the match in the final 50 Over game following his contribution of 80 runs with the ball and his two wickets.

Victor Nyauchi was Zimbabwe's best bowler, taking 3/47, while Tanaka Chivanga took 2/69.

But the Zimbabweans were eclipsed by the World Cup-bound Namibians in every department in all the six games despite having some national team players in their squad led by Chamu Chibhabha.

The Zimbabwe Emerging side also included seasoned international players like Brian Chari, Richmond Mutumbami, Kevin Kasuza and Carl Mumba, and had five national Under-19 team players.

Namibia Eagles skipper Gerhard Erasmus was named Best Batsman of the Unofficial ODI series for his 330 runs while Michael van Lingen was the Best Bowler of the Series with seven wickets.

Ainsley Ndlovu and Tanaka Chivhanga provided some hope for the visitors with six wickets apiece at the end of the 50-over series.

Namibian Merwe Gerhard Erasmus sat at the top of the T20 series wicket-takers with five scalps. He was closely followed by teammates Ruben Trumpelmann and Loftie-Eaton who finished with four each.

Zimbabwe national team fringe bowler Chivhanga and Brian John Bennet took with three wickets individually at the conclusion of the shorter version.

Zane Green of Namibia was the highest scorer in the T20 series with 125 runs from two innings while Chibhabha led his teammates with 50 runs from three games.

The Eagles of Namibia boosted their confidence ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup where they will be battling it out against Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Ireland.

The tournament will be jointly hosted by United Arab Emirates and Oman in October - November. Zimbabwe could not take part in the qualifiers because of an ICC ban.