Zimbabwe: President Mnangagwa Upgrades Three New Chiredzi Chieftainships

President Mnangagwa has created three new chieftainships in Chiredzi after upgrading some sub-chiefs in a move tailored to improve administration of local governance issues in area.

The new three chieftainships namely Mpapa, Gezani and Chilonga used to constitute sub-chiefs who fell under Chief Sengwe.

The President upgraded the chieftainships according to the Traditional Leaders Act which also empowers him to resuscitate and create such chieftainships.

Chiredzi district development coordinator Mr Lovemore Chisema confirmed the new development saying it augured well for Government's thrust to drive socio-economic development in the three new chiefdoms.

Mr Chisema noted that the Gezani and Chilonga clans would have to select persons to be installed as substantive chiefs since they were currently led by an acting headman while the current headman Mpapa was shoo-in to be appointed substantive chief.

The three new chiefs would be vital cogs in engendering socio-economic development in northern Chikombedzi where traditional leaders are key players in the devolution jigsaw.

Before President Mnangagwa's latest upgrade of the three Chiredzi sub-chiefs, the area stretching from Lundi River to the north to Limpopo to the south used to fall under the leadership of Chief Sengwe.

This forced the chief to rely more on the assistance of his headmen to administer the area since it was too big.