Namibia: 'Covid Went With Our Customers'

HAIRSTYLISTS operating at the Oshetu Community Market at Windhoek's Single Quarters location are hanging on by the skin of their teeth as Covid-19 continues to destroy businesses.

Paulina Mberema, who has been working as a hairdresser at the market since 2012, said Covid-19 has left them with empty hands.

"This used to be our busy season.

People travelling, schools reopening, people going for holidays and ladies when they are going to church always want to look beautiful but now restrictions on people attending gatherings have left us with empty hands," she said.

"We don't even have money to pay for day care, now we have to come with our children to work even if it's risky," said Mberema.

Since Covid-19 started we have realised that customers are not coming because they are scared of contracting Covid-19 and some have lost their jobs," she said.

Another hairdresser, Ndapanda Mattheus, who has been working at the market for seven years said people want to do their hair but they do not have money for it.

"Covid-19 went with our customers. We tried to reduce the prices but customers are not coming, there are no customers because there is no money," she said.

She added that their clients are not attending weddings or events any more due to the limited number of people permitted at gatherings. Days can pass by without her getting any customers.

Similarly, hairstylists from PH Salon showed displeasure at not having customers. Some expressed discontent with salon owners who continue demanding rent in full despite the negative effects of Covid-19. Most hairstylists rent chairs from salon owners as opposed to renting the whole shop.

The Namibian spoke to the PH Salon owner who preferred to be known only as Tuhafeni, who confirmed that hairdressers are going through taugh times. He said while there is irrefutable evidence that hairdressers are suffering, if the property owner asks for rent, there is nothing he can do.

"If the property owner wants their money at the end of the month I have to give it or the building will close down," said Tuhafeni adding that everyone is affected by Covid-19 equally.

Ruusa Kapweya, one of the stylists, complained that the rent was exorbitant.

"We pay N$1 700 to rent a chair per month, and a day can pass by without getting clients and we still have to pay where we stay," she said.

Kapweya added that even after reducing their prices it's still hard to get customers because they are going through financial challenges too.

"We used to charge N$250 for a wash and blow, now it's N$50 but still no change," she said.

The Namibian contacted BD Roos Properties who owns the building but calls went unanswered.

A regular customer, Rachel Johannes, said she was scared of coming to the salon for months.

"I didn't have my hair done for six months and I have been thinking of cutting it off which is heartbreaking. I now only come here once a month," she said.

Rosalia Sheehama who has been working at the salon since 2018 said it's of no use to reduce prices when the salon owner has not reduced the rent.

"We don't have anything left . . . no customers, and we can't afford rent any more. We would not be surprised if they decide to close the salon today," she said.

They argued that the president should increase the number of people allowed to go to church and other events so that their clients can return to looking smart. These people must still wear masks and sanitise.

"What's the use of locking people up but they are dying of hunger," said Kapweya.