Namibia: Needy Communities to Get Special N$600 Monthly Grant

THE Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare in collaboration with the European Union (EU) and the World Food Programme (WFP) has launched a special cash programme to support communities adversely affected by Covid-19 and recurrent droughts in the Khomas and Omusati regions.

The Khomas intervention focuses on people living in the informal settlements of Windhoek while in Omusati, marginalised communities whose livelihoods continue being disrupted by recurrent droughts will benefit.

A total of 6 900 households with about 27 600 people are set to benefit from N$12 million for three months with each household getting N$600 for July, August and September.

The deputy minister of gender equality; poverty eradication and social welfare, Royal /Ui/o/oo, said during the launch at Onamatanga village in Omusati region on Friday the programme signifies a greater partnership between the government and development partners in implementing the global commitment to achieve the sustainable development goal (SDG) 2 - "end hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture".

"This effort is expected to provide a mechanism of introducing a basic income grant by transforming the food bank and marginalised communities food assistance programme into a cash transfer programme as outlined in the Harambee Prosperity Plan 2, as a first step to bringing in a conditional basic income grant," he said.

He added that the social protection has been part of government's development agenda since independence and Namibia boasts one of the most comprehensive social protections in Africa.

"Hunger and food insecurity remain a challenge among many Namibians, most profoundly among rural communities, the urban poor and marginalised communities. Food insecurity in Namibia is less a problem of availability and more a question of access and utilisation. Although being a structurally food-deficit country, Namibia is still able to ensure availability of food at national level through imports and local production," /Ui/o/oo said.

He added that the government has implemented programmes to prevent people from dying of hunger such as drought relief, school feeding programmes and special feeding programme for marginalised communities and urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the grants by purchasing nutritious food for their families.

WFP country representative George Fedha said the EU has contributed N$18 million to supporting communities severely affected by Covid-19 and successive droughts to access food through cash based transfer assistance.

"For WFP in Namibia, we are excited to support the government advance of this model of food assistance. WFP delivers cash-based transfers to empower vulnerable people with choices to meet their essential needs in local markets.

"WFP helps people buy the various goods and services their families need to enhance the markets where they purchase their food," he said.