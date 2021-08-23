Namibia: Learner Licence Tests Can Now Be Written in Local Languages

FROM today, learner driver's licence tests can be taken in several indigenous languages.

Roads Authority spokesperson Hileni Fillemon told The Namibian this was introduced to give aspiring drivers more options.

"The Roads Authority is pleased to announce the introduction of written learners' licence tests in several local languages at all NaTIS centres/offices countrywide, effective from Monday, 23 August 2021.

Local languages will now be offered as an option for written learner license tests, to applicants who are not conversant in English.

"Kindly take note that English will still be the primary medium for the tests at all NaTIS centres/offices," Fillemon said.

The other language options are Afrikaans, Nama/Damara (Khoekhoegowab), Otjiherero, Oshiwambo (Oshikwanyama), Rukwangali and Silozi. Other languages will be added in future.

According to information from the RA, Rukwangali will be offered at Divundu, in the Kavango East region, while Oshikwanyama will be offered at Eenhana in the Ohangwena region. Other towns to offer Rukwangali are Rundu, Nkurenkuru, Walvis Bay, Windhoek and Oshakati, while the Oshikwanyama will be available at 17 other towns, which includes Grootfontein, Karibib, Windhoek, Oshakati, Okahandja and Ondangwa.

Afrikaans will be introduced at 15 towns, which include Gobabis, Windhoek, Tsumeb, Walvis Bay, Rehoboth, Swakopmund and Karibib.

The RA said Khoekhoegowab will be offered at 12 towns, which include Rehoboth, Windhoek, Swakopmund, Mariental, Karasburg and Grootfontein. Katima Mulilo learner drivers will have an option of writing in Silozi.

Otjiherero will be offered at eight towns including Otjiwarongo, Grootfontein, Okahandja and Opuwo. Windhoek is the only city that will offer all six languages.

"Learner licence applicants are required to deposit their application forms in special boxes located at all the relevant NaTIS offices/centres. Thereafter, applicants will be contacted via the RA SMS line 2000 to confirm the date and time to visit the NaTIS Office to complete the booking process," the RA spokesperson added.