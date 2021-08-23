Namibia: Nkurenkuru School Pupils Receive Uniforms

As companies with fishing rights continue to make their corporate social responsibility felt in the Kavango West region, Rukatuka Investments also came on board and donated N$120 000 worth of school uniforms to the Nkurenkuru Combined School.

The items donated last week were 884 in total, and included dresses, shirts, jerseys, trousers and shoes. Rukatuka Investments is a joint venture company between Ruguru Investments, Kamakupa Fishing, Tulikwateseni Fishing and Kaza Fishing.

At a ceremony held to mark the official handing-over, company representative Adolfine Kaliki said besides each of the joint companies carrying out their social responsibilities individually, they decided to come together and look at what they could do further and collectively, and the luck fell on the recipient school.

"A school uniform breaks the barrier between the rich and the poor. The competition will not be who is buying or wearing a Nike or whatever brand, but the competition is who will become the best learner in class," Kaliki observed.

"It's always a rewarding feeling knowing that the little that you have, you shared with those in need. Rukatuka Investments and her shareholding companies is committed to do more than this as long as they continue being gifted with what they are able to share," she stated.

Meanwhile, school principal Frans Ngoma said there will be no learner coming to school without a uniform as every learner, except for those in grade 11 which is the final grade at the school, were asked to indicate what they lacked in terms of schoolwear in order to benefit from the donation.

"Some learners are dropping out of school. When you analyse the statistics, some reasons we are getting is that it's because of not having school uniforms," he noted. Ngoma said he hopes that this will be a thing of the past as every learner now has a uniform. On behalf of the learners, headgirl Mase Lipayi expressed their gratitude to the company for the donations, and requested it to still extend a helping hand to the school.