Tanzania: IGP, Dci, Sabaya Mentined in Mbowe's Trial

INSPECTOR General of Police (IGP), Simon Sirro has been lined-up among witnesses who will te stify in favor of the Opposition Leader facing terrorist trial at the High Court's Corruption and Economic Crime Special Division.

The Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA) Chairman, Freeman Mbowe is facing terrorism and economic sabotage charges. His case was on Monday moved from the Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court to the High Court special division.

The Defense Attorney, Peter Kibatara said that IGP Sirro will be summoned to testify in person. He will be also joined by the former Hai District Commissioner, Lengai Ole Sabaya. Sabaya is currently facing trial of armed robbery at the Arusha Resident's Magistrate Court.

Kibatara's statement followed an announcement from the State Attorney that it has lined-up some 24 witness, including former Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Robert Boaz, to grill decades-long opposition leader.

Senior State Attorneys; Nassoro Katuga, Ester Martin and Jenetreza Kitali revealed that those set to testify during the trial before the High Court, include several senior police officers, former and in-service members of the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) and ordinary civilians.

Among information contained in the statements include the provision of some funds, including 699,000/- by Mbowe to facilitate the acquisition of three former TPDF Commandos, who are currently co-accused persons in the terrorist trial, to commit various terrorist acts.

They are Halfan Hassan, Adam Kasekwa and Mohamed Lingwenya. After conducting the proceedings, Principal Resident Magistrate Thomas Simba committed the accused persons to the High Court for trial on six counts, including conspiracy and provision of funds to commit terrorist acts.