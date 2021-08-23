Tanzania: State to Present 24 Witnesses, 19 Exhibits in Mbowe's Case

Dar es Salaam — Twenty four witnesses are expected to testify in the economic sabotage case facing national chairman of the main opposition party in Tanzania, Chadema Freeman Mbowe and three others.

The state is also expected to present 19 exhibits against the accused.

Among the witnesses is former Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Robert Boaz.

This was stated today, August 23, 2021 by the Prosecution led by Senior State Counsel, Nassoro Katuga assisted by Esther Martin, as they read out the committal proceedings to the defendants, before the Chief Resident Magistrate of the Court, Thomas Simba.

