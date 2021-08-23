Tanzania: Mbowe's Case Moved to the High Court, Sabaya and IGP Sirro to Testify

Dar es Salaam — The case facing Chadema's national chairman Freeman Mbowe and three others has been moved to the High Court of Tanzania after the reading of committal proceedings to the defendants.

The decision was handed down on Monday August 22, by Chief Resident Magistrate Thomas Simba, after the accused were read the witnesses statements and exhibits

Prosecution is expected to present 24 witnesses 19 exhibits against the accused.

In another development, the defence team led by Peter Kibatala has said that former Hai DC, Lengai Ole Sabaya and IGP Simon Sirro are expected to be Mbowe and his co-accused's witnesses.

Mbowe and three others are facing with five charges including allegations to harm Ole Sabaya.

The defendants are facing a case of Economic Sabotage number 63/2020, at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court.