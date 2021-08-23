Angola: Oma Secretary General Highlights Women Empowerment As Priority

Cuito — The empowerment of women to reduce hunger and poverty within families, is one of the goals of the ruling party's women wing (OMA) in the coming years.

This was stressed by this female organisation's general secretary, Joana Tomas, who was speaking militants, friends and supporters of the Angolan Women's Organisation (OMA) and MPLA, as part of her three-day visit to the central Bié province.

Joana Tomás pledged to work "with all and for all" to dignify women, strengthening of families and bringing more members to the organisation.

Elected to the position in March of this year, the secretary general of OMA said that the struggle against illiteracy, domestic violence and sexual abuse of minors are also priorities, asking the whole society to denounce such cases.

She also said that OMA will remain at the forefront of the legal advice.

She noted that Cuito city represents the heroism of the Angolan people, for having citizens who never backed down, defended Angola, showing greatness, strength and love for the country.

During her stay in Bié province, Joana Tomás will visit the local infrastructure, such as Cuito resistance martyrs cemetery, the municipal hospital, in the Cunje commune, the Dr. Walter Strangwai Hospital, the Cuito maternal and child center.

The agenda includes themes such as the organic process of the 8th Ordinary Congress of the ruling MPLA party, presentation of programmes and strategic projects, especially those related to literacy, grassroots centres, multidisciplinary projects, OMA legal counseling centres.

Joana Tomás will also lead a mass activity, called "opening of the massive entry campaign for new members of the organisation".