Nigeria: 15 Travellers Rescued From Bandits in Kaduna

The 15 persons had been kidnapped by bandits from two vehicles while in transit

Fifteen travellers kidnapped by bandits were rescued by troops of Operation Safe Haven in Jagindi, Jema'a LGA of Kaduna State on Sunday.

The state's Commissioner for Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement on Monday said " the 15 persons had been kidnapped from two vehicles in the area while in transit."

Mr Aruwan said the troops responded to a distress call and mobilised swiftly to the location. "They repelled the bandits, enabling the rescue of the abducted persons," he said.

The commissioner gave the names of the rescued persons as follows:

- Maisaje Pam

- Samuel Peter

- Ziyau Abdul

- Henry Dabo

- Abduljabar Auwal

- Muhammad Ali

- Dama Dabo

- Ramatu Aminu

- Muhammad Sani

- Abdullahi Muhammad

- Bashar Garba

- Abubakar Musa

- Saad Yakubu

- Maryam Ibrahim

- Lami Bitrus

According to Mr Aruwan, acting Governor Hadiza Balarabe noted the report with satisfaction and thanked the troops for their swift response which resulted in the rescue of the commuters.

" The troops are sustaining search and rescue operations in the area,"

Despite the efforts of security operatives to contain rising insecurity in Kaduna, bandits still have a free reign ransacking communities while they kill, maim and abduct their victims for ransom.

Though some of their victims are lucky to have regained their freedom after the payment of ransom, several of them are held in captivity for weeks and months.