Uganda: Jose Chamleone Taken Ill At a Kampala Hospital

23 August 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Ugandan musician Jose Chameleone is reportedly seriously ill.

According to reports in his home country, the Badilisha hitmaker, whose real name is Joseph Mayanja, is currently receiving treatment at Nakasero hospital in Kampala.

He is said to be ailing from liver complications.

Earlier, Chameleone, considered to be among the most popular musicians in East Africa, had been discharged from Nsambya hospital after he was admitted complaining of stomach pains.

Photos circulating on social media showed the 42-year old musician with a cannula on his left arm.

His illness is a double tragedy for the family with his younger brother Douglas Mayanja aka Weasel said to be on the run after he reportedly assaulted and injured his househelp.

Chameleone's illness could mark a new low for the musician who recently lost in an attempt to be elected Kampala Lord Mayor.

He has also experienced challenges at a personal level, with his wife Daniella twice threatening to file for divorce.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X