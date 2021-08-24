Nigeria: IMF's Largest Special Drawing Rights Allocation in History Takes Effect

23 August 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The IMF is announcing $650 billion to enable countries to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Monday that its new allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) was equivalent to $650 billion.

The largest SDR in the IMF's history comes into effect in an effort to help countries recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The allocation is a significant shot in the arm for the world and, if used wisely, a unique opportunity to combat this unprecedented crisis.

"The SDR allocation will provide additional liquidity to the global economic system supplementing countries' foreign exchange reserves," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement.

He added that countries could use the space provided by the SDR allocation to support their economies and step up their fight against the crisis.

SDRs were being distributed to countries in proportion to their quota shares in the IMF.

About $275 billion of the new allocation would go to emerging and developing countries, of which low-income countries would receive about $21 billion, according to the IMF. Nigeria will get $3.35 billion.

The announcement came weeks after the board of governors of the IMF on August 2 finally approved the SDR allocation proposal, which was delayed for more than a year.

The United States, the IMF's biggest shareholder with a unique veto power, blocked the proposal last year under the Donald Trump administration.

The Joe Biden administration quickly reversed the position and voiced its support for the plan earlier this year.

The SDR allocation proposal gained wide support during the virtual spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank held in April, as G20 finance ministers and central bank governors, as well as officials from other IMF members, backed the plan.

The SDR, an international reserve asset created by the IMF in 1969 to supplement its member countries' official reserves, can be exchanged among governments for freely usable currencies in times of need.

