Nigeria: BBNaija Dorathy's Neighbours Are 'Fraudsters' - EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has narrated how it arrested some suspected internet fraudsters living in the same building with a former BBNaija housemate, Dorathy Bachor.

The anti-graft agency said this while reacting to the allegation that it broke into the residence of the reality TV star.

Dorathy had said she almost jumped out of her house naked as a result of the intrusion by the EFCC officials.

But reacting to her claim, the EFCC said its men had to force their way in when they were denied access to search the residence.

The commission also denied the claim of Dorathy that she almost jumped out naked, saying she was not at home during the raid.

"The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has been drawn to a post on Instagram by one Dorothy Bachor, alleging that operatives of the Commission broke into her home in the early hours of today, 23rd August, 2021."

"The Commission confirms that operatives from the Lagos Command of the Commission, acting on verified intelligence, executed a Search Warrant at a block of flats located in the Lekki area of Lagos on Monday, 23rd August, 2021 during which nine internet fraud suspects were arrested.

"Ms. Bachor's apartment happened to be one of the flats in the building. EFCC operatives had knocked on her entrance door, identified themselves as being from the Commission on a mission to execute a Search Warrant. But they were refused entry, for several minutes by Bachor's sister. The operatives were left with no choice than to force their way in, lest suspects escape or destroy vital evidence.

"It is important to state that law abiding citizens have no reason to refuse the execution of a validly obtained Search Warrant. And, contrary to the information making the rounds in the social media, Ms. Bachor was not present during the operation and the anti- EFCC stories about her coming out half-naked among other fantastical details appear to have been invented to fit the pattern she and other internet-fueled stars so desperately want to push about the EFCC.

"It is important to reiterate that nine alleged internet fraud suspects were apprehended in the block of flats housing Ms. Bachor's apartment."