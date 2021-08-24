Nigeria: Revive Grazing Reserves Only Where People Are Interested, Tambuwal Tells Buhari

SUB: "Why must someone from Sokoto be pursuing his cattle to Delta State?" he asked....

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Monday cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari against reinventing grazing reserves in the country, saying open pastoralism is not in the interest of even the Fulani herdsmen.

He said the president could resuscitate grazing reserves only in states or areas where the people were interested.

Tambuwal who spoke in Lagos during the 63rd Birthday lecture of Mr. Richard Akinnola, a renowned journalist and author stated that it is high time Nigeria had a rethink on open grazing.

Daily Trust reports that there has been an intense debate in the polity following the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari for the review of 368 grazing sites in 25 states.

But Tambuwal who delivered the lecture on "Security Challenges in Nigeria and its Implications for Sustainable Development" said stated that Nigeria should rethink open grazing.

According to him, the president should only revive grazing reserves where the people are interested. This, he noted, would curb the rising insecurity in the country.

"Why must someone from Sokoto be pursuing his cattle to Delta State?" he asked.

The governor also called for the reorientation of the herders "to bring them back to the track of modernism and development."