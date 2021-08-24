Nigeria: Access Bank Spotlights Issues Around Blood Donation With Employee Volunteering Scheme

Blog

In a bid to address issues surrounding the low rates of blood donation in the country, the Corporate Communications Group of Access Bank PLC, has partnered with Haima Health Initiative and the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service to launch the Save a Life project.

The initiative, which is an offshoot of Access Bank's longstanding Employee Volunteering Scheme, aims to plant seeds of positivity by emphasising the lifesaving power within a pint of blood by raising over 200 pints of blood from donors. The group surpassed this target, recording a total of 213 pints across the two-day activation.

Speaking on this project, the Group Head, Corporate Communications at Access Bank Plc, Amaechi Okobi, stated that Nigeria's National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) revealed that only about 25,000 blood pints were sourced exclusively from voluntary unpaid blood donors that were screened, collected and distributed in 2019 and 2020.

He added that this figure was dishearteningly low compared to the amount required in hospitals across the country. The low rates, he said, are majorly due to the knowledge gaps and scepticism around blood donation.

"In Nigeria, there are too many erroneous perceptions about blood donation and the resultant effects of this is a widening disparity in the number of pints of blood needed to save lives and what is available in our blood banks. Hence, what the Corporate Communications Group of Access Bank (comprising about 20 staff members) in collaboration with our partners aims to achieve through the 'Save a Life' project is to debunk misguided beliefs and emphasise the enormous benefits of this humane act. We are optimistic that individuals and corporates alike take a cue from what we are doing and join the quest to save lives", he said.

Through the Employee Volunteering Scheme, Access Bank's employees contribute ideas, skills and resources to address social, environmental, and economic challenges whilst acquiring practical experience and fulfilling their roles as positive role models in society.

With several other initiatives focused on tech, healthcare, agriculture, amongst others, Access Bank through its employees, continues to practically demonstrate its dedication to being more than banking.

About Access Bank

Access Bank Plc, commonly known as Access Bank, is a multinational commercial bank, owned by Access Bank Group. It is licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria, the national banking regulator.

About Red Media Africa

Red Media Africa (www.redmediaafrica.com) is the PR & Empowerment Marketing division under the parent brand, RED. It focuses on using inspiration, empowerment, and action to help brands and organisations connect with their audiences, enhance their bottom-line, and lead in their industries. It has 6 major practice areas: Corporate Practice, Technology Practice, SME Practice, Governance Practice, Faith Practice, and the International Practice - with work for brands across Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa. It has been recognized with multiple local and international awards including the Gold SABRE Awards for PR Campaigns and the Young Lions PR competition for the next generation of creatives.

