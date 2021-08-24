Nigeria: #BBNaija - Maria, Pere, JMK Get Strike for Microphone Infringement

23 August 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Precious Chukwudi

Big Brother Naija has on Monday, gave Maria, Pere and JMK a strike each for microphone infringement on Monday.

Before now, fans of the show had complained of how they find it difficult to hear what some certain housemates were saying.

Therefore, it looks like Big Brother has come to the rescue.

Big Brother had issued the outgoing Head of House, Maria, and Major General Pere a final warning on microphone infringement last week.

After the usual Saturday party, Maria had taken off her mic and instructed Pere to remove his because she wanted to tell him something.

Ironically, JMK's offence was entering the jacuzzi without taking off her mic.

Now, Biggie has told Maria, Pere and JMK that after the third strike, they would be disqualified from the show, unless they adhere to His instructions.

