Nigeria: BBNaija - Six Housemates Up for Eviction, Liquorose Is Head of House

Six housemates have been nominated for possible eviction at the Big Brother House.

They were nominated after Biggie issued a strike to JMK, Maria, and Pere for breaking the house rules.

The nominated housemates are JMK, Maria, Pere, Queen, Sammie and Peace.

Meanwhile, Liquorose has won the Head of House title.

The Head of House, Liquorose was asked to exercise her veto power to "save and replace" a housemate and she saved Peace by replacing her with Cross.

On a weekly basis, housemates engage in the Head of House game, where the person who gets the highest score emerges winner.

For the fifth week of the show, Liquorose, who secured 21 points, the highest in the game, emerged winner. She settled for Saga as her deputy.

Both of them are immune to eviction for the week. Big Brother has said at least one person will be evicted on the Sunday live eviction show.

Liquorose and Saga both have the privileges of the title asides the fact that she's still banned from the Head of House lounge for this week as a result of the punishment Biggie had given her, Maria, and Peace earlier.