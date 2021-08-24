Nigeria/Mali: Aisha Buhari Cup - We'll Fight for Honours, Mali Coach Dares Falcons

23 August 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

The head coach of Mali's women national team, Saloum Mohamed Houssein, has insisted that his team will challenge for honours at the forthcoming Aisha Buhari Cup tournament holding in Nigeria's commercial City of Lagos next month.

The Female Eagles of Mali will battle out with hosts and reigning African champions Nigeria and Morocco in Group A of the six-nation tournament organised in honour of Nigeria's First Lady, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, with its theme Playing for Good.

While lauding Aisha Buhari for supporting women's football, the former Mali international is gladdened by his side's chances of testing themselves against powerhouses on the continent. "First of all, I salute the initiative of Nigeria's First Lady, Dr (Mrs) Aisha Buhari and the support towards the girls and women teams that were selected for the tournament," Houssein told ABC Media.

"We are very happy to be among the invited countries for a competition that features the best women's teams on the continent. We are less than two months away from the start of the qualifiers for the Women AFCON, so it's a good test for us. We have the ambition to fight for a good result in Lagos, even as our group opponents are Nigeria and Morocco.

The Malians will hope to use the Aisha Buhari Cup as part of preparations for their first-round showdown with Guinea in the 2022 Women Africa Cup of Nations race in October 2021.

