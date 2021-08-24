Nigeria: Govt Activates Sanitation Desks As Cholera Cases Rise

As cases of Cholera continue to rise in Zamfara, Bauchi, Kano, Gombe, Plateau, Niger, Zamfara states and Abuja, the federal government yesterday announced moves to stem the spread of the water-borne disease, including activating a sanitation desk in each of the 36 states and the Federa Capital Territory (FCT).

Addressing a press conference in Abuja yesterday, the Minister of Environment, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar, who decried that at the last count, the disease has affected 33,661 persons with mortality rate at 938 in suspected cases, including 938 in 22 states and the FCT, the federal government said it had decided to introduce measures to combat the disease.

Abubakar while lamenting that this year's outbreak of cholera is very serious as it has continued to ravage many states with more fatalities being reported on a daily basis, noted that: "In responding to the recent cholera outbreak, the Federal Ministry of Environment has activated Sanitation Desks in the 36 state Ministries of Environment and FCT," urging them to carry out environmental sanitation activities in their various states aimed at containing the outbreak.

He said: "The ministry has also requested the Environmental Health Officers in the states and local government areas across the country to intensify their efforts in carrying out sanitary inspection of premises and abatement of nuisances that could result in disease outbreak such as cholera, Lassa fever and others."

The minister also revealed that very soon the Federal Ministry of Environment would flag off the National Environmental Sanitation Response Intervention to Cholera Outbreak in Kubwa, Abuja, which is currently the epicentre in the FCT, adding that afterwards, the ministry, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, including Envi-ronmental Health Officers (EHOs) in the states and local government areas will embark on nationwide intervention response activities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the activities to be carried out included sanitary inspection of premises/environmental health surveillance of hotspot communities; disinfection of contaminated water sources/sites; strengthening capacity of EHOs in the state Ministries of Environment and the affected local government areas, and sanitary inspection of food business premises of affected communities.

Abubakar said advocacy, sensitisation and community Town Hall meetings on control of open defecation practices and its health impact would be carried out as well as sanitary inspection of schools (primary and secondary) in affected communities; training of community volunteers on safe water handling, environmental sanitation and hygiene practices; working with the state and local governments to ensure the enforcement of relevant environmental sanitation laws, standards, regulations and guidelines in all the communities.

Meanwhile, he advised all Nigerians to imbibe good sanitation and hygiene practices and take preventive and control measures such as keeping the environment clean; ensuring the use of clean and safe water; washing of hands regularly with soap and running water especially at critical moments such as after using the toilet, after coughing or sneezing; after cleaning a child who has gone to the toilet; after touching books and money; before preparing food; before (and after eating), and after playing with animals.