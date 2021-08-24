Kenya: NSL - FC Talanta Clinch Title, Secure Promotion

FC Talanta were on Sunday crowned the Betika National Super League champions after securing a 2-1 win over Soy United.

The win also saw them qualify for next season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) with two matches to spare. The Nairobi-based side are on 66 points from 34 games.

Kerugoya-based Fortune Sacco, who are second on log of the second-tier league, can only reach 65 points and finish second if they win their remaining matches.

Coached by former international goalkeeper Ken Kenyatta, goals by Sebi Mohammed in the 6th and 42nd minute at GEMS School grounds secured the title for Talanta.

Elsewhere at Serani grounds in Mombasa, hosts Modern Coast Rangers were forced to a 0-0 draw by 11th placed Mully Children's Family (MCF).

Following their early promotion, Kenyatta has heaped praise on the players, his technical bench and the team management led by their Executive Director Douglas Morara.

"Credit goes to everyone involved at the club, from the players to the coaches and to the management," said Kenyatta, who played for AFC Leopards and Shabana FC among others.

Fortune Sacco need just three points from a possible six to automatically join Talanta, while it's a do-or-die affair for Kenya Police on 55, Kibera Black Stars (53) and Vihiga Bullets (51), who are also in the running for promotion and the playoff slot.

Police coach John "Bobby" Ogolla has urged his charges to increase the push for the playoff slot.

"We have matches remaining and if we can pick six points, we shall be in the play offs. A defeat will almost be catastrophic to our chances of playing in the play-offs," said Ogolla, who played for Gor Mahia and Harambee Stars.

"We remain upbeat ahead of the remaining matches. We shall continue knocking on the door, and we have no choice but to win our matches to make our fans happy," said Fortune Sacco coach Daniel Munuve.

Kibera have not been particularly performing well in their recent matches, but the team's coach Elvis Ayany said they will come back strongly next season after mixed results cut their momentum as compared to a solid start at the beginning of the season.