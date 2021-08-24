Kenya: Nema Demands Action On Bungoma Prison Sewage Disposal

Environment watchdog Nema has waded into a dispute between Bungoma GK Prison and the Nzoia Water Services Company over the jailers' sewage line, which is discharging raw sewage into the River Khalaba.

The prison and Nzowasco have engaged in a back-and-forth over the line, with Nema now demanding action.

"The effluent that crosses the railway line when it overflows and has caused panic to locals over fears of diseases must be addressed with speed," said Bungoma Nema director John Maniafu.

Mr Maniafu said Nzowasco, which manages effluent, had failed to stop the discharge over the past six years.

Because the line was poorly designed, it does not allow proper flow of effluent from Bungoma GK Prison and Bungoma High School. Nema wants Nzowasco to redesign it.

Eric Naibei, a public health officer, said the prison should also treat effluent that is hazardous to the environment.

"This is a health hazard because the raw sewage is being discharged into the River Khalaba, posing dangers to residents downstream," he said.

But Hassan Wafula, the officer in charge of the prison, blamed the Nzowasco management, saying they had failed to provide clean water and fix the sewer line that was releasing effluent on the railway reserve land and causing the waste to flow backwards to prison toilets.

"The sewer pipe is 12 inches away from the prison and Bungoma High School. How does the technical team from Nzowasco connect it with a smaller sewer pipe measuring eight inches and expect effluent to flow effectively?" Mr Wafula said.

He urged Nzowasco to prevent the backflow urgently so as to curb an outbreak of waterborne diseases in and outside the prison.

But Nzowasco Managing Director Mathews Maruti said the problem was caused by prison managers, whom he accused of failing to maintain its sewerage line before it joins the Nzowasco line.

Broken sewer system

Mr Maruti, however, acknowledged a design problem that started with the contractor before the project was handed over to Nzowasco.

He also said the service line should be replaced on the prison side because it was bulging and had many leakages.

"We have agreed on our side and the prison side to repair the broken sewer system in two weeks to ensure it does not recur," Mr Maruti said.

He said the number of prisoners had grown since the line was built.

"This prison was built only for male inmates and when the female inmates were introduced it seems like they have overwhelmed the line," he said.

He also said inmates were using mattress and clothing pieces after using toilets that block the line.

"We have dispatched our technical manager to the scene after getting information that there is a lot of spillage on the sewer line and we hope to work with the heads of the prison to address the problem," he said.

"We are meeting with the prison authorities and Nema because the problem is affecting all of us.'"

Nation.Africa observed that a sewage overflow into Bungoma Secondary School had spilt into local homesteads.

The situation is likely to expose locals to waterborne diseases like diarrhoea and malaria from mosquitoes that breed in the water.

Daniel Wafubwa, a resident of Mulaha, said their constant cries had been ignored.

"This menace has even affected the railway line and we hope that when President Uhuru Kenyatta visits this region to commission the line, he will address the matter," he said.