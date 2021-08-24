Kenya: Teachers in Agony as Tharaka Nithi Runs Out of Covid-19 Vaccines

Hundreds of teachers in Tharaka Nithi County who woke up on Monday hoping to beat the Covid-19 vaccination deadline were shocked after finding that the jab was out of stock.

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) had given the tutors, from both public and private schools a seven-day ultimatum to take a full dosage of the jab or face unspecified disciplinary measures.

Most of the teachers said they had been visiting hospitals for the last one week but could not get the vaccines because of long queues and lack of jabs in some health facilities.

Tharaka Nithi Health Executive Dr Gichuyia Nthuraku said more than 2,000 people, most of them teachers and civil servants, received the jab last week draining their stocks.

He, however, said they were expecting more doses by Wednesday this week since the Ministry of Health received some vaccines today (Monday).

"For the last one week, we have experienced long queues in all our 12 health facilities offering the vaccination," said Dr Nthuraku.

He added that many people have embraced the vaccination drive and promised that the government would do everything possible to make available the jab because it's the only reliable means of combating the pandemic.

The official noted that a while back, some health facilities were not recording even a single vaccination for a whole week.

Stop threats

But Tharaka Nithi Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) County branch executive secretary Njeru Mutani said though they are encouraging teachers to receive the jab, TSC should stop issuing disciplinary threats to tutors and allow them to make personal decisions on whether to be vaccinated or not.

He said instead of teachers wasting time queuing in hospitals, health workers should consider moving around schools sensitising them on the importance of the jab and also administering it to those who are willing.

"Teachers should be given the freedom of taking the jab or declining without threats from their employer," said Mr Mutani.

He also asked TSC to replace threats with incentives such as free of facemasks and hand sanitisers.