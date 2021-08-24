Rwanda: Second Division League Returns on September 18

The football governing body (Ferwafa) has announced that second division clubs will finally return to football action when the 2020/2021 second division league begins on September 18.

The long-awaited second division football resumes to end second-tier clubs' wait for a return to football action which was halted for about a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The last time a second division game was played was on November 21, 2019 when Gorilla FC beat Rutsiro FC in the final at Kigali Stadium to win the 2019/20 league title. Since then, not a single second league game has happened.

Except the top flight league and international football games, all other football activities were put on a halt until they were recently given a green light by the Ministry of Sports to resume.

According to the schedule shared by Ferwafa in a letter addressed to concerned clubs on Sunday August 22, the second division league will resume on September 18 and will run through October 11.

Teams have until August 27 to register and inform their participation in the forthcoming second division league before Ferwafa announces the fixture schedule depending on the team that will confirm their participation.

The second division league will see two teams promoted to the top flight league which will kick off on October 26.

They will replace Muhanga FC and Sunrise FC which are expected to play in the second division next season after they were relegated from the 2020/21 top flight league which concluded at the end June.