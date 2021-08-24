Kenya: Nyamu Shows Off Baby Bump

City politician Karen Nyamu has shown off what appears to be a growing baby bump, weeks after announced she is expecting her second baby with musician Samidoh.

Nyamu, who also is a lawyer, took to her Instagram Story and flaunted her curves and baby bump.

It comes about three weeks after she claimed to have been abused by the Samidoh, born Samuel Muchoki.

"I have been beaten. Women are stupid. We have to teach these guys a lesson. I have never experienced such (physical abuse), I only read about it. I am in shock. My daughter is in shock. She is crying," claimed Nyamu at the time.

"I'm just three months pregnant. He knows I'm pregnant but he still assaults me. Somebody told him I was seen in Mombasa with a man as if all my colleagues are female," she said.

Nyamu vowed to take legal action against Samidoh. "I have to file a report and make this a lesson for all men who think can beat women and get away with it," she concluded.

Samidoh who is married with two kids, is yet to publicly comment on the incident.

News of the two expecting a second child comes as a surprise after the mugithi singer earlier revealed it was a 'mistake' to father her first kid with Nyamu a few months back.

The musician was forced to publicly come out and apologize at the time.