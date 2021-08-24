Nigeria: Bandits Kill Four, Abduct 50 in Zamfara - Police

Profoss/Uwe Dedering/Wikimedia Commons
Zamfara state in Nigeria.
23 August 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mohammed Babangida

Sources said the number of those abducted is more than 70 while 10 were reportedly killed.

Bandits on Monday morning attacked Goran Namaye in the Maradun local government area of Zamfara State, killing four people and abducting 50 others, the police said.

Sources said the number of those abducted is more than 70 while 10 were reportedly killed. The police, however, said four people were killed and about 50 abducted in the attack.

The bandits reportedly operated in the village for more than five hours.

Hamza Bakura, a resident of Bakura, which is close to Goran Namaye, said the attack started from 1 a.m.

"Immediately they entered the village, they started shooting but most of the people killed were slaughtered, not shot," he said.

He added that when security operatives arrived at the village around 4 a.m., the bandits engaged them in a fierce gun duel.

Another source who lives in Talata Mafara, Mudassir Muhammad, also said those abducted "were more than 70".

"In our house (in Mafara), they are over 50 people taking refuge because of the attack. It was terrible because some of them trekked to Mafara from Gora in the morning. I am sure you know the distance," he said.

However, the police spokesman in the state, Mohammed Shehu, said the bandits killed four people and abducted 50 in the attack.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Yakubu Elkana, had ordered immediate search and rescue operations for the victims.

Since Nigeria Air Force jets bombed their camps in the Sububu and the Bakura forests, bandits have intensified attacks on communities in Bakura, Maradun and Talata Mafara local government areas.

Recently, they attacked Zamfara State College of Agriculture and Animal Sciences.

Last week alone, Yarkofoji and Rini, both neighbouring communities of Goran Namaye, were attacked by the bandits suspected to be loyal to bandit-kingpin, Halilu Kachalla.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X