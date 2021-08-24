Zimbabwe: Legendary Zimbabwean Footballer George Shaya Dies At Age 77

24 August 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mandipa Masenyama

FIVE-TIME Soccer Star of the Year and Zimbabwe's most celebrated soccer legend George 'Mastermind' Shaya has died.

Shaya died early Tuesday at his home in Glen Norah, Harare.

He was aged 77.

Shaya is among some of the most celebrated yesteryear footballers to have played for Dynamos FC and the Zimbabwe national team.

Popularly known as Mastermind, Shaya turned out for Dynamos during his playing days.

In his illustrious career, Shaya won the Soccer Star of the Year five times; 1969, 1972, 1975, 1976, and 1977, a record which is still to be replicated by any player in history.

The Mastermind passed on barely two weeks after it was announced that a documentary of his legendary career, as one of the most celebrated yesteryear footballers, would be premiered.

At the time of his death, Shaya was walking with the aid of crutches after his left leg was amputated last year.

