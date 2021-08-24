Cameroon: NW, SW Security Crisis - European Union Ready to Support Peace Initiatives

The Head of EU Delegation to Cameroon had discussions on August 20, 2021 with the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Relations with the Commonwealth Felix Mbayu.

The Ambassador, Head of the European Union Delegation to Cameroon, Philippe Van Damme has promised the support of the European Union to any initiative that can lead to the return to peace and normalcy to the crisis-ridden North West and South West Regions.

He made the revelation to the press in the Ministry of External Relations on August 20, 2021 after discussions with the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Relations with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu. Minister Felix Mbayu, the Ambassador disclosed, was the best source considering that he is the government focal point in the crisis rocking the two English-speaking North West and South West Regions of Cameroon.