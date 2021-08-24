Cameroon: 2021 TotalEnergies AFCON - Cameroon Tribune Remains On the Page

23 August 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

After being at the heart of the draw, the national bilingual daily will as from tomorrow August 24, 2021 through special reports, begin its countdown to the competition.

As Africa is eager to live the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), so is the national bilingual daily, Cameroon Tribune hungry to provide its faithful readers with information that will keep them on the page as they await the football jamboree. It is against this backdrop that the newspaper, after being at the core of the AFCON draw, will as from tomorrow Tuesday August 24, 2021 begin its countdown to the event. This will be through a biweekly special file of two pages called "AFCON Warm Up".

On the one hand, CT will be taking its readers back to history, highlighting the exciting and thrilling moments of previous editions as well as bringing to the limelight African football stars who made their talents visible during these competitions. This part will also flashback on what the papers echoed during those very exciting moments. On the other hand, the national bilingual daily will be at the heart of all preparatory activities to ensure that the competition unfolds hitch-free in Cameroon. In details, CT will be talking about the preparation of the Lions and the different participating teams. The special file will also lay emphasis on the work of the different commissions as well as give an opportunity for experts and fans to express themselves on various aspects of the football festival.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X