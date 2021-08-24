Cameroon: 2021 TotalEnergies AFCON - Cameroon Tribune Remains On the Page

After being at the heart of the draw, the national bilingual daily will as from tomorrow August 24, 2021 through special reports, begin its countdown to the competition.

As Africa is eager to live the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), so is the national bilingual daily, Cameroon Tribune hungry to provide its faithful readers with information that will keep them on the page as they await the football jamboree. It is against this backdrop that the newspaper, after being at the core of the AFCON draw, will as from tomorrow Tuesday August 24, 2021 begin its countdown to the event. This will be through a biweekly special file of two pages called "AFCON Warm Up".

On the one hand, CT will be taking its readers back to history, highlighting the exciting and thrilling moments of previous editions as well as bringing to the limelight African football stars who made their talents visible during these competitions. This part will also flashback on what the papers echoed during those very exciting moments. On the other hand, the national bilingual daily will be at the heart of all preparatory activities to ensure that the competition unfolds hitch-free in Cameroon. In details, CT will be talking about the preparation of the Lions and the different participating teams. The special file will also lay emphasis on the work of the different commissions as well as give an opportunity for experts and fans to express themselves on various aspects of the football festival.