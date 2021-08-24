Cameroon: Diplomacy - Israel's Foreign Minister Writes to MINREX

The Ambassador of Israel to Cameroon Isi Yanouka handed the message to Minister Lejeune Mbella Mbella during an audience at the Ministry of External Relations on August 20, 2021.

The new Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, Yair Lapid from the 36th government formed on June 13, 2021 has sent a message to his Cameroonian counterpart, the Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella.

The Ambassador of Israel to Cameroon, Isi Yanouka handed the sealed message to Minister Mbella Mbella in an audience the Minister granted him at the Ministry of External Relations on Friday, August 20, 2021. Nothing filtered out with regard to the content of the message.

Speaking to the press after the audience, the Israeli diplomat said it was his first meeting with the Minister of External Relations of Cameroon after the Bennet-Lapid government that was formed on June 13, 2021 following the 2021 Israeli legislative election. As to the focus of their discussions, he said, they exchanged ideas on ways of fostering bilateral cooperation, stating that relations between Cameroon and Israel are "getting stronger."