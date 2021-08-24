Cameroon: TS Bright - When Jealousy Connects With Evil

The budding artiste's single track, "Jealousy na sick," warns of the danger of not being content with what you have.

"Jealousy is the road to evil; Let's mend our ways; What has gone wrong with us? People speak ill of me wherever I go; Jealousy is like sickness, death; God has blessed everyone; Why do you envy me?..." These are some of the interrogatory lyrics of the Afro-pop single, "Jealousy na sick."

Released on April 17, 2021 by Talla Stella Mungu, aka T.S Bright, the song warns that jealousy leads nowhere. Save to the devil - the father of all evil. With occasional lines in French, the song tries to prick the consciousness of envious people to be content with what they have.

"I did the song because there is much envy around. This partly accounts for the slow pace of development in our society," explains the Yaounde-based teacher and holder of a Higher National Diploma, HND in Education. "Some people don't like to see others succeed," notes Bright who was born on October 28, 1986 in Ndu, Donga-Mantung Division of the North West Region. "I pray many will heed the appeal in my song and mend their ways because jealousy is excellent bait for the devil," she warns.

Talla Stella who does Afro-pop, Afro-beat, Bikutsi and Zouk, started singing with more focus just over a year and half ago. Though she recorded her first song in November 2019. "I loved music from childhood. As I grew up, I admired Teni from Nigeria and Kameni from Cameroon, and will like to sing like them," says the singer who hails from Kakar near Ndu.

Stella added Bright to her initials to form her showbiz name, TS Bright because "I believe I have a bright future in music." For now, she is working on an album that will include songs like "Meh kong weh" (I love you), "Happy birthday," "Bong-abi" (There is strength in unity) and "Wedding day."