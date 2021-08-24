Sudan: Lawlessness in Sudan's Jebel Marra, Nuba Mountains Continues

Nierteti / El Abbasiya / Abu Kershola — The area of Nierteti in the south-western part of Darfur's Jebel Marra witnessed two thefts this weekend. In the Nuba mountains in South Kordofan, armed men robbed passengers of their belongings in three separate incidents. Earlier this month, the Sudanese Human Rights and Development Organisation (HUDO) reported the killing of two farmers in South Kordofan.

On Saturday, a group of gunmen stole eight solar panels from the water station in Nierteti in Central Darfur. The station supplies districts in the southern part of the town and the South Nierteti camp for the displaced with drinking water.

Adam Okar told Radio Dabanga that the police of Nierteti was informed. When they arrived at the water station, they exchanged fire with the gunmen, "but luckily no one was hurt".

Okar also reported an armed robbery near Nierteti. Armed men on three motorcycles incepted a passenger vehicle which was on its way from Zalingei to Nyala. At Wadi Milgo, two kilometres west of the town, they robbed the passengers of their money and belongings.

The source complained about "the increasing lawlessness in western Jebel Marra", and demanded from the governor of Central Darfur and the Security Committee of Nierteti locality to intervene "as soon as possible" and contain the situation.

South Kordofan

On Saturday, five masked gunmen carrying weapons stopped a vehicle on the Rashad-Abu Jubeiha that was on its way to the weekly market of Tandek. They robbed the passengers of their belongings, and fled, sources in the area told Radio Dabanga.

In El Roseires village in El Reef El Shareg, Saad Abdelkarim was shot by gunmen, before they stole his money from him. He had to be taken to Kadugli Hospital for treatment, his brother reported.

Other listeners reported that a group of armed men carrying Kalashnikov rifles are wreaking havoc in the neighbourhood of the Um Rawaba-El Abbasiya Tagali road during the past few weeks. In three separate incidents, the bandits intercepted vehicles on the road and robbed the passengers of their belongings. The military and security forces present in the area did not respond to complaints from the victims.

The Sudanese Human Rights and Development Organisation (HUDO) reported last week about the recent killings of two farmers in Abu Kershola locality.

On July 29, farmer Tijani Hasan was found dead with a bullet in his head at his farm near Abu Kershola. His motorcycle was stolen. On August 8, unknown gunmen shot Olwan Eisa dead at his farm in El Farsha village. Both incidents were reported to the police in Abu Kershola, who did not act.