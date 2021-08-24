Kenyan Trucks Warned to Keep Off South Sudan Border Over Insecurity

23 August 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — Kenyan transporters were Monday warned against crossing the border to South Sudan, over increased insecurity along the Nimule-Juba highway.

In a statement, Kenya Transporters Association Chairperson Newton Wang'oo indicated that several drivers have so far been killed with their trucks either burnt or vandalized.

He advised all transporters to withdraw their services to South Sudan until security is guaranteed.

"We wish to advise all transporters not to risk the lives of their drivers and their trucks by continuing to offer transport services to South Sudan as the country remains highly volatile," he urged.

Those already en route were urged to deliver the goods to the customs yard at Elegu Border.

Wang'oo further called on South Sudan Government to protect drivers and trucks in the country and also compensate for lost lives and destroyed properties.

The highway is notorious for ambushes and illegal roadblocks by some of the militia groups in South Sudan.

In April this year, the association had given a similar warning over insecurity within the highway.

The country returned to normalcy after seven years of war in February 2020, following the formation of a transitional government of national unity.

Some groups have, however, refused to sign the peace deal, allowing continued sporadic attacks on civilians across the country.

