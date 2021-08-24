Tanzania: Five TRA Employees Killed in Grisly Road Accident

Songwe — Five Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) employees have died in a road accident that occurred after a car they were travelling in hit the back of a Fuso truck .

The accident occurred in the early hours of Monday August 23, 2021.

A close source has named the deceased as Benard Mushingi 40, Azaria Sivonike 42, the driver, Joel Mitondwa 36, Fahadi Haji 26 and Said Buddy 34.

They were all TRA officers attached to the Tunduma office

Songwe Regional Police Commander, Janneth Magomi confirmed the accident saying it occurred around at 5am along the Mbeya-Tunduma Road at Hanseketwa in Mbozi district, Songwe Region

“All the vehicles were in Tunduma and were in TRA owned vehicle which was chasing a car that was believed to be carrying smuggled goods,” she said.

More follows.......