Malawi: Mzuzu City Council Seals Mbc Offices Over K746, 000 Unpaid Rentals

24 August 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango

Mzuzu City Council (MCC) has sealed offices of the state broadcaster, Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) at Kaning'ina in Mzuzu, over unpaid rentals.

The council chairperson for the Finance Committee, Hiwett Mkandawire, said owes them K746, 000 in ground rentals.

Mkandawire disclosed that the exercise will be extended to all companies with outstanding rental balances.

MCC is struggling to collect enough revenue for its operation and the campaign is aimed at recovering K1.5 billion that some city landlords are owing it.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X