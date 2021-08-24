Malawi: Mzuzu City Council Seals Mbc Offices Over K746, 000 Unpaid Rentals

Mzuzu City Council (MCC) has sealed offices of the state broadcaster, Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) at Kaning'ina in Mzuzu, over unpaid rentals.

The council chairperson for the Finance Committee, Hiwett Mkandawire, said owes them K746, 000 in ground rentals.

Mkandawire disclosed that the exercise will be extended to all companies with outstanding rental balances.

MCC is struggling to collect enough revenue for its operation and the campaign is aimed at recovering K1.5 billion that some city landlords are owing it.