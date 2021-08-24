Malawi: UN and FCDO to Bankroll Malawi's National Green Climate Conference

United Resident (UN) Resident Coordinator Maria Jose Torres Macho says her organization is excited to partner with the Malawi Government and the United Kingdom (UK)'s Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) in hosting this year's National Green Climate Conference.

UN and FCDO are expected to finance the conference, which will take place at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe from August 26-27, 2021.

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera will officially open the conference, which will be held under the theme: 'Collective Responsibility for Enhanced Climate Action in Malawi'.

The theme calls for a whole society approach in activities that promote sustainable, low carbon, resilient and a prosperous Malawi through adoption of sustainable energy options, desisting from cutting down of trees, pursuing green jobs, and employing ecosystem-based management.

Addressing journalists in Lilongwe on Thursday, the Minister of Forestry and Natural Resources, Nancy Tembo, said the outcomes from the conference will go a long way in assisting the country to identify how to overcome challenges and barriers to ensure that Malawi is able to meet its development objectives in the context of the changing climate.

Tembo added that the conference will also provide a platform for experts to discuss climate change challenges and map the way forward together as a country.

"A conference, like this one, provides an opportunity to all stakeholders to review what has gone wrong and what we can do to make sure that we are all on the same page," she said.

Tembo said messages during the conference will include how Malawi contributes to the change of the global climate, and how the change in global climate is impacting and affecting the country.

On her part, Torres said together with the Malawi Government, the UK and other partners, the UN is strengthening resilience and adaptive capacity to climate-related hazards and natural disasters for vulnerable communities.

She said in this regard, the National Green Climate Conference presents a great opportunity for all key stakeholders to discuss and agree on coherent outcomes to support the national ambition to accelerate climate mitigation, adaptation, and resilience that will contribute to priority development objectives in Malawi.

According to the UN, as Malawi moves towards rebuilding the economy following the impact of COVID 19, the UN is committed to supporting recovery plans that will help shape the economy in ways that are clean, green, healthy, safe and more resilient.

UK High Commission Charge d' Affaires Fiona Ritchie said the National Green Climate conference seeks to consolidate and promote climate action for sustainability by assessing the status of climate action through the different commitments and activities of individuals, communities, business and organizations.

"Since issues to do with the climate are crosscutting, we look forward to wide and active participation from the government, development partners, the diplomatic community, civil society and the private sector, just to mention a few to make this conference a success," she said.

The conference will, among others, tackle the status of climate action in Malawi, nationally determined contributions (NDCs), climate services and CoP 26 preparations.