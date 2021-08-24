Liberia: President Weah Suspends Executive Mansion's Coordinator of Special Projects

23 August 2021
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of Liberia, H.E. George Manneh Weah, has suspended with immediate effect Madam Makenneh L. Keita, Presidential Special Projects Coordinator.

Madam Keita was suspended on Monday, August 23, 2021, for allegedly soliciting Five Million United States dollars(US$5M) from a businessman who was exploring Investment opportunities.

Accordingly, Madam Makenneh Keita is asked to report to the office of the Legal Advisor to the President for investigation.

Meanwhile, the Liberian leader has reiterated his instruction to all government officials to act in conformity with the laws of Liberia.

He also warns would-be investors to work directly with the National Investment Commission if they desire to invest in the country.

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of Liberia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X