Zimbabwe: First Lady Invited to Women's Forum

FIRST LADY Auxillia Mnangagwa has been invited to the third Eurasian Women's Economic Forum slated for St Petersburg, Russia, in recognition of her philanthropic work and contribution to make the world a better place.

A hands-on person, the First Lady has traversed the length and breadth of the country sowing seeds of hope and assisting those in need with food and resources to ease their situations.

She has also used her portfolio as health ambassador to spearhead awareness campaigns on cancer, HIV, TB and Covid-19 among other diseases.

News of the First Lady's hard work, unprecedented in the history of the country, has reached far and wide and is getting international acclaim.

As the world faces new challenges and threats, the 3rd Eurasian Women's Forum will focus on the role of women in efforts to build a stable and secure future.

The event will take place under the critically important theme, "Women: A Global Mission in a New Reality".

Russian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Nikolai Krasilnikov described the First Lady's invitation as a confirmation of her hard work in the country.

"This is a great honour for us that the First Lady has accepted an invitation to the federation's women's forum that will take place this year in St Petersburg. The great charity work and efforts to safeguard the interests of the most vulnerable people that Her Excellency Amai is doing is greatly appreciated.

"Her participation in the women's forum will provide excellent opportunity to share views and opinions on how women develop the humanitarian agenda and promote interests of the vulnerable population in this hard time of pandemics," he said.

Ambassador Krasilnikov furnished the First Lady with the programme of the summit and a guide book of St Petersburg.

"This is in recognition of the spate of activities that you are doing in Zimbabwe to safeguard the interests of the vulnerable groups. Your work is commendable," he said.

Amai Mnangagwa expressed delight at the invitation which showed her works were gaining international acclaim.

"It is with great pleasure that we had an amicable and productive meeting with Russian Ambassador, His Excellency Nikolai Krasilnikov following an invitation extended to me by the Eurasia women's Economic Forum.

"This is in light of the consideration of the work that I am doing in our country Zimbabwe in alleviating the livelihoods of our people, more especially in this pandemic era of Covid-19," she said.

The mother of the nation said she approached her work with dedication and passion.

"I am passionate about the wok that I am doing in my country. And to the women who have invited me to this forum, I want to thank them very much that they have recognised the work that I am doing. This will encourage me to do more for my country. I will put the knowledge that I am going to get from the summit into my charity work. This recognition means a lot to me," she said.

Ambassador Krasilnikov said Russia stands by Zimbabwe in order to join efforts to get through the current tough times of Covid-19 and to achieve sustainable social economic development.

He expressed his intention to further deepen existing cordial relations between Russia and Zimbabwe.

The ambassador said he was charmed by Zimbabwe's beauty and had actually brought along his parents to enjoy the experience.

"Zimbabwe is such a beautiful country. I actually came with my parents and it's a wonderful experience for them. They feel safe and comfortable here.

"Even the whole Russian community in Zimbabwe keeps telling me that they are very comfortable and safe here. Zimbabwe is one of the major parties of Russia in terms of investment and Russia is determined to assist Zimbabwe in various fields.

"Every year Russia provides scholarships to Zimbabweans and next year I believe we will manage to add more scholarships to the republic of Zimbabwe," he said.

In response, the First Lady said Zimbabwe was grateful of the cooperation between Zimbabwe and Russia.

"Please do not tire to help our Children in terms of scholarships. We have intelligent children and the future is in their hands. We know that if we have educated children, the future is certain," she said.