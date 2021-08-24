Malawi: Imosys Queens Vows to Come Back Stronger After First Defeat to Kukoma Diamonds

Trendsetters and all-conquering iMoSyS Queens netball team for the first time at the weekend tasted their first dose of of loss they were trounced by 41-23 in the Rainbow Paints Blantyre and Districts Netball League.

However, iMoSyS Queens captain, Joana Kachilika, who is also Malawi National team, the Queens captain, insists they are on the right path on the road to win the Southern Region Rainbow Paints League despite a defeat to Kukoma Diamonds on Saturday at Blantyre Youth Centre.

"We didn't lose, we learned," charged Kachilika.

iMoSyS lost 41-23 baskets in a highly contested encounter which was entertaining and was also graced by different Chief Executive Officers from companies.

Kachilika told Nyasa Times that the defeat will not affect them as they focus on their next game.

"We just need to focus on our next game. The defeat was painful because it is our first loss this season but l can assure our fans that this has make us stronger and we will come back with full force," said Kachilika.

Kachilika also attributed to their loss on absence of some key players that are with the national youth team.

In other games, First Choice Tigresses beat Shallom 95-18,while Polytechnic beat Chilomoni Sisters 55-47.

Shizaella Queens also managed to beat Machinjiri Sisters 43-30.

iMoSYS Queens sponsor and iMoSYS founding Chief Executive Officer Maya Nkoloma said: "The girls put up a gallant performance it wasn't just their day. They were unlucky. They were the best team on the day.

"I am so proud of what these ladies have achieved thus far. I believe that this loss is a learning curve for them and that they will dust themselves and move on to their winning ways as they are lion-hearted and focused on a goal-getting mission."

Nkoloma said iMoSYS is committed to support women in sports to keep them fit while at the same time help them build their confidence.

"We are creating champions," said Nkoloma.