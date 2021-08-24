Egypt: PM Says Govt Acting to Complete 'Foustat Gardens' Project Ahead of Deadline

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli said his government is racing against time to implement a "Foustat Gardens" project, hoped to revive spirits of the first Islamic capital in Africa.

The venture is meant to maintain the immortal Islamic architecture in the city of Foustat, which should become an open museum to all world visitors, Madbouli said during a meeting he chaired earlier on Monday 23/8/2021.

It is all about reviving Egyptian heritage throughout the different eras: Pharaonic, Coptic, Islamic and modern, he made it clear.

The meeting took up implementation of the project, with the premier stressing the need to have it completed ahead of deadline as directed by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, said Cabinet spokesman Nader Saad.

A gradual inauguration of the "Foustat Gardens" is expected with the completion of each phase, Saad quoted Madbouli as having said.

In the heart of the project is a public park, designed to be located in the center of the city and to overlook a number of historical and archaeological sites.

This should turn Foustat into a regional and international tourist attraction.

The project also includes a number of gardens, such as the heritage garden, the adventure garden, the garden of Egyptian flowers, in addition to cultural and historical areas, an entertainment center and a marketplace.

