Egypt: Sisi Bestows 1st Class Order of the Republic to Former Head of APA

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Monday 23/8/2021 bestowed the 1st Class Order of the Republic to former head of the Administration Prosecution Authority (APA) Counselor Essam Mohamed Al Menshawy, said Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi.

In statements on Monday, Radi said President Sisi voiced his appreciation for all efforts exerted by Menshawy as a former head of APA and commended his contribution in introducing reforms to the administrative body of the state.

Sisi also underlined the sublime history of APA in combating corruption nationwide and achieving punctuality in performance of the governmental bodies, the spokesman added.

MENA