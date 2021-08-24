Egypt: Envoy in Cairo Extends Thanks to Sisi Over Supporting His Country

Somali Ambassador in Cairo and its permanent delegate to the Arab League Ilyas Sheikh Omar voiced thanks to President Abdel Fattah El Sisi over supporting his country and people, asserting that Egyptian-Somali relations are deeply-rooted.

In statements on Monday 23/8/2021, the Somali diplomat praised the outcome of Somali Prime Minister visit to Egypt Mohamed Hussein Roble's visit to Cairo the last week and the decision by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli to increase the number of scholarships presented to Somali people to reach 200 in addition to 450 scholarships for high studies.

He also underlined the importance of opening up new horizons for cooperation between the two countries especially upping the volume of Egyptian investments in Somali.

The Somali envoy invited the Egyptian investors to seek potentials of investment in the fields of livestock, animal wealth and fishing.

He also extended an invitation to Madbouli to visit his country, hoping for increasing the exchanged visits between officials from both countries.

Ambassador Ilyas also voiced hope over operating EgyptAir flights to Mogadishu to ease the movement of individuals and trade between the two countries.

Somali is also in dire need of support to the health sector as many hospitals need to be reoperated in the various regions, the ambassador noted.

He also underscored the role of Azhar as a minaret of moderate Islam and the fight against terrorism and extremist thought. He also said that Azhar Grand Imam has promised to increase backing for Somali and send a medical convoy to Somalia along with granting 50 scholarships for Somali students to join Azhar.

MENA