Egypt Detected Its First Case of the Delta Plus Variant in Mid-July - Health Minister

23 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt detected its first case of the new Delta Plus COVID-19 variant in a 35-year-old Egyptian woman in July, but she had shown "very" mild symptoms and therefore did not require hospitalisation, stated the country's Health Minister Hala Zayed on Monday.

Some other cases of the new variant were also detected in Egyptian travellers and non-travellers alike recently, however, these cases did not require hospital care, Zayed continued.

According to the World Health Organisation, the Delta Plus variant contains a new mutation in the spike protein the virus uses to enter human cells. Since it is closely linked to the Delta variant, it's been called Delta Plus rather than another letter in the Greek alphabet. So far, the Delta Plus variant has been found in relatively low numbers.

The Delta variant first surfaced in India in March and is currently the cause of many cases worldwide; it does not cause severe symptoms, but its risk lies in being highly contagious, the minister explained.

Ahram Online

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X