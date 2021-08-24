Namibians Dominate Top Performances

NAMIBIAN batsmen and bowlers dominated the averages after completing a resounding 6-0 victory over Emerging Zimbabwe over the past week.

They first romped to a 3-0 victory in the T20 series and then added the 50-over series with another 3-0 win.

In the 50-over series, Namibian captain Gerhard Erasmus was the top scorer with 291 runs in three innings' and after being dismissed only once, his average was an incredible 291,00.

He had a highest score of 103 not out, and came close to two more centuries, scoring 97 and 91 not out in his two other knocks.

Michael van Lingen had the second most runs with 137 at an average of 45,66, which included a debut century for Namibia when he scored 115 off 113 balls, including three sixes and ten fours last Friday.

Carl Mumba was Zimbabwe's top batsmen and the third most prolific overall with a total of 134 at an average of 44,66 and a highest score of 80, while team mate Richmond Mutumbami followed closely behind with a total of 133 runs at an average of 44,33 and a highest score of 91.

Namibian opening batsman Zane Green finished fifth overall with 96 runs at an average of 32,00 and a highest score of 96.

Other Namibian batsmen who shone included Nicol Loftie-Eaton (89 runs at an average of 44,50), Stephan Baard (72 runs at an average of 24,00) and JJ Smit (71 runs at an average of 71,00).

Namibian all-rounder Michael van Lingen was the most successful bowler in the 50-over series, taking seven wickets at an average of 11,85 and a best performance of three wickets for 14 runs.

Ainsley Ndlovu and Tanaka Chivanga of Zimbabwe followed with six wickets each, while Namibia's Shaun Fouche took five wickets at an average of 11,60.

Namibia also dominated the averages in the T20 series, with Zane Green the top run scorer with 125 runs at an average of 125,00 and a highest score of 81 not out.

JJ Smit only batted once, but scored the second most runs with 93 not out off only 29 balls in the second T20 on 15 August.

Namibian opener Craig Williams scored 84 runs at an average of 28,00 and a highest score of 77; while Zimbabwe's Chamu Chibhabha scored 50 at an average of 16,66 and Mathew Welch 48 at an average of 16,00.

Gerhard Erasmus was the most successful bowler in the T20 series taking five wickets at an average of 2,20 and a best performance of three wickets for eight runs.

Nicol Loftie-Eaton was second with four wickets at an average of 10,00, while Namibian pace bowler Ruben Trumpelmann also took four wickets at an average of 14,00.

They were followed by Namibian spinner Mauritius Ngupita (three wickets at an average of 13,33) and Brian Bennett of Zimbabwe (three wickets at an average of 19,66).