Africa Potato Association to Hold Its 12th Triennial Conference in Lilongwe

The Africa Potato Association (APA) has announced that its 12th triennial conference will take place from June 27 to July 1, 2022 in Malawi's capital, Lilongwe.

The conference will be held under the theme of 'Harnessing potato and sweet potato innovations for resilient and healthier agri-food systems'.

APA president Dr. Wilkson Makumba said in an interview with Nyasa Times on Monday that the association is organizing the conference in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, the International Potato Centre (CIP) and other partners.

"The conference provide an opportunity for scientists and other stakeholders throughout Africa and around the world to come together for networking, exchange information and ideas, and to initiate new collaborative studies on sweet potato and potato," said Makumba, adding that renowned scientists, up-and-coming researchers and other stakeholders are expected to attend this important meeting either virtually or in person.

The proposed conference subthemes include breeding and genetic innovations for increased resilience, production and nutrition, innovative approaches for building sustainable seed systems and crop intensification and diversification in the context of resilient agri-food systems.

Other subthemes are robust pest and disease management under a changing climate, reduction of crop losses and increased profitability through improved management, value-addition, and marketing opportunities, building healthier, sustainable diets and influencing consumer behavior and policies and approaches for achieving impact at scale.