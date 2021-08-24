Nigeria: Ekiti Records 3 Deaths, Receives 46,000 Vaccines

24 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Raphael Ogbonnaiye

Ekiti State Commissioner for Health Dr. Oyebanji Filani has said three persons have died of COVID-19 in the state within the last two weeks.

He also disclosed that the state has received 46,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti yesterday, Filani said the recent fatalities involved two 75-year-old men and a relatively young woman of 45 years old.

He said a total of 3,000 persons have been tested this month with 342 confirmed cases recorded, out of which 71 have been treated and discharged.

"We are getting more cases in Ekiti because we are improving on our testing capacity and there is nothing to worry about. As of now, 12 states still have a higher positivity rate than Ekiti," he said.

