Nigeria: National Grid Collapses Second Time in One Month

For the second time in less than a month, the national power grid has collapsed, worsening the blackout being experienced by households and businesses in parts of Nigeria.

Two of the electricity distribution companies in the country confirmed the collapse, which occurred around 1:00 pm on Monday.

The grid had, on July 28, 2021, suffered a total collapse, which the Transmission Company of Nigeria attributed to the loss of 611 megawatts at two power stations.

In a message to its customers on its Facebook page, the Eko Electricity Distribution Company said, "We regret to inform you of a system collapse on the national grid that's causing outages across our network. We are working with our TCN partners to restore supply as soon as possible. Please bear with us."

Also, Kaduna Electric said, "We sincerely apologise for the power outage in our franchise states which is due to a system collapse from the national grid. The supply shall be restored as soon as the grid is back up. We regret any inconvenience this may cause all our customers."