Nigeria: 170 Transformers, Cables, Others Vandalised in 6 Months - Jos Disco

24 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ado Abubakar Musa

Jos — The Management of Jos Electricity Distribution Plc has said that between January and July 2021, about 170 distribution transformers, copper cables, and aluminum conductors valued at hundreds of millions of naira were vandalised by hoodlums.

The Managing Director of the company, Engr. Hashim Ibrahim Bakori, said this in an interview in Jos on recently.

He said that activities of vandals and electricity thieves were seriously hampering the operations of the energy sector.

Bakori called for the establishment of a special tribunal to be exclusively dedicated to the trial and conviction of electricity thieves and vandals of electricity infrastructure.

He called for the invocation of the Miscellaneous Offences Act (2004 CAP M17) under which electricity criminals could be tried with stiff penalties.

"Vandals have become a thorn in the flesh of DisCos in this country," he said.

He appealed to members of the public to help in safeguarding electricity installations in their locality since they are the end beneficiaries of the company services.

